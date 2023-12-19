DC list of players for IPL 2024: Full squad of Delhi Capitals

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL/GETTY Delhi Capitals made a few intelligent buys while a couple of big ones ahead of IPL 2024

Delhi Capitals admittedly didn't have great auctions in the last couple of years but the 2020 finalists with their skipper Rishabh Pant on the table did a good job this time around as they got value-for-money players on Tuesday, December 19 at the Coca-Cola arena in Dubai. The day started for the Capitals with a quiet but important purchase of Harry Brook in the very first set. Brook will strengthen the middle order for the Capitals which was an issue for the side throughout IPL 2023.

In one of the steals of the day and a very important pick, Delhi landed South Africa wicketkeeper batter Tristan Stubbs at his base price. Stubbs is a middle-order hard-hitter, who can keep and even bowl part-time off-spin as well. After which Delhi added a couple of local wicketkeeper batters in form of Ricky Bhui and Kumar Kushagra, who ended up being their biggest buy. Delhi spent INR 7.2 crore on the Jharkhand keeper. Delhi added another local pacer in Rasikh Salam of Jammu and Kashmir.

Jhye Richardson and West Indies ODI skipper Shai Hope completed Delhi's squad. With the top-order being settled, Delhi needed to strengthen their middle and lower middle order with backups in the pace department and they plugged all the holes. Will this squad be able to deliver now?

Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 Full Squad

Retained: Rishabh Pant(w/c), David Warner, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Khaleel Ahmed, Vicky Ostwal, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Abishek Porel

Bought in Auction: Harry Brook (INR 4 cr), Tristan Stubbs (INR 50 Lakh), Ricky Bhui (INR 20 Lakh), Kumar Kushagra (INR 7.2 cr), Rasikh Salam (INR 20 Lakh), Jhye Richardson (INR 5 cr), Sumit Kumar (INR 1 cr), Shai Hope (INR 75 Lakh), Swastik Chhikara (INR 20 Lakh)

