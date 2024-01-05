David Warner 'pleased and relieved' after rediscovering baggy green

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES David Warner gets his baggy green back.

Outgoing Australia Test opener David Warner's missing baggy green has been rediscovered four days after it was lost in transit between Melbourne and Sydney leading into the New Year's Test in Sydney.

A "pleased and relieved" David Warner took to Instagram to inform about the latest development and thanked all the teams involved in locating it.

"Hi everyone, I am very pleased and relieved to let you all know that my baggy greens have been found, which is great news. Thanks to all involved and I am extremely grateful. Qantas, the freight company, our hotels and team management. Thanks (sic) you," he captioned his video.

Earlier the southpaw had taken to Instagram to issue a desperate public appeal for his baggy green to be returned after it went missing.

Notably, baggy green holds paramount importance in the lives and careers of Australian cricketers and is treated as a prized possession.

A Cricket Australia spokesperson told ESPNcricinfo that Warner's personalised bag containing the baggy green was found at the team hotel in Sydney. However, "despite extensive searches" it couldn't be ascertained how the bag made its way to the team hotel.

"The bag in which they were packed was found at the team hotel, with all the contents inside. The movements of the missing bag are unknown despite extensive searches and the review of CCTV footage at multiple locations and the efforts of numerous parties since Tuesday."

Cricket Australia's Chief Executive Officer, Nick Hockley, also breathed a sigh of relief as Warner got his hands back on his baggy green and thanked everyone involved in its search.

"It's a huge relief David's cap has been located and a big thank you to everyone who was involved in the search. We really appreciate it," Hockley was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.