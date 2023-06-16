Cyclone Biparjoy leads to postponement of T20 League

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGE The T20 tournament was set to commence on June 15

Cyclone Biparjoy has created havoc in Gujarat since last 24 hours. As expected, it made landfall on Thursday (June 15) in the state and that has led to 22 getting injured while as many as 940 villages plunged into darkness. Rain is lashing the state with severe storms and it is likely to conitnue at least on Friday (June 16). However, it has been predicted that the cyclone Biparjoy might weaken as it will move northeastwards with heavy rains expected in Rajasthan.

With Cyclone Biparjoy making its landfall, cricket has also affected as the third edition of Saurashtra Premier League (SPL) has been postponed. The tournament was set to commence on June 15 but the Saurashtra Cricket Association took an informed decision to postpone the tournament looking at the situation. They also released a statement confirming the decision while also appealing everyone to stay safe.

"Due to severity of cyclonic effects in the Region, SPL 2023 is postponed which was scheduled to start from 15th June 2023. Saurashtra Cricket Association appeals to everyone in the affected areas to stay safe," the statement from SCA on Twitter read.

However, SCA is yet to announce the rescheduled date and it remains to be seen if the tournament happens at all this season with so much rain around.

Here's all you need to know about SPL 2023:

SPL 2023 Full Squads

Zalawad Royals

Sheldon Jackson (C), Aezaz Kothariya, Chetan Sakariya, Mohit Gorania, Parth Bhut, Pavan Parmar, Jay Gohil, Jyortir Purohit, Adityasinh H Jadeja, Chirag Pathak, Navneet Vora, Sachin Parmar, Kishan Parmar, Harmesh Somaiya, Arjun Rathod, Devendra Poriya, Amit Ranjan, Chirag Sisodia

Kutch Warriors

Dharmendra Jadeja (C), Yash Gadadhariya, Samarth Vyas, Hiten Kanbi, Harvik Desai, Jyot Chhaya, Kushang Patel, Satyam Khamrai, Parshwaraj Rana, Yuvraj Shinol, Aranyadevsinh Ala, Kunal Karamchandani, Luckyraj Vaghela, Pranav Savjani, Kevin Jivrajani, Pranay Thapa, Dharmaditya Gohil, Ramesh Padiyachi

Halar Heroes

Arpit Vasavada (C), Hetvik Kotak, Ruchit Ahir, Parth Chauhan, Tirthraj Jadeja, Snell Patel, Arth Yadav, Pranav Karia, Prabhu Sindhav, Samar Gajjar, Smitraj Zala, Neel Pandya, Adityarajsinh Rathore, Divyaraj Chauhan, Hiren Makwana, Jainik Solanki, Sonu Batham, Smit Patel

Sorath Lions

Chirag Jani (C), Manav Chothani, Prasham Rajdev, Devang Karamta, Tarang Gohel, Bhagyaraj Chudasama, Yuvraj Singh Dodiya, Suresh Padiyachi, Viharsinh Jadeja, Pruthvi Chauhan, Ansh Gosai, Meet Ambaliya, Karan Patel, Ramdev Acharya, Jay Chauhan, Shrut Kalavadiya, Hitendra Jadeja, Prashant Gohel

Gohilwad Gladiators

Prerak Mankad (C), Maurya Ghoghari, Saurya Sanandiya, Abhishek Nimavat, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Krishnakant Pathak, Yuvraj Chudasama, Kabir Patel, Raxit Mehta, Niket Joshi, Ankur Panwar, Yash Parekh, Siddhant Rana, Mihir Joshi, Nihar Vaghela, J. Naveen, Vandit Jivrajani, Jayrajsinh Jadeja

SPL 2023: Where to Watch

Jio Cinema will be live streaming SPL 2023.

