CSK vs GT Final, IPL 2023: Match postponed to reserve day due to rain, here's all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Rain postpones summit clash at Narendra Modi Stadium

Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Gujarat Titans in the final clash rescheduled on the reserve day due to rain. The game has been postponed from May 28 to May 29 due to heavy rain showers on Sunday at the venue, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The match will be played at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss to be held at 7:00 PM IST. The tickets bought for the abandoned game will however be applicable for the match on Monday.

"The Final of the IPL 2023 has been moved to the reserve day on 29th May - 7:30 PM IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Physical tickets for today will be valid tomorrow. We request you to keep the tickets safe & intact," IPL posted.

Earlier the scenario was that if the teams couldn't play a full 40 overs game, then the DLS method was to be used. The cut-off time for the entire match to be played was 9:35 PM IST. If that was not possible then the teams were supposed to play a match with 5 overs per side, for which the cut-off time was 12:26 AM IST. And even if that was not possible, the final option was to shift it on a reserve day.

The umpires gave an update around 10:30 PM that the ground staff needed at least 60 minutes to make the field available to play. Even though the rain stopped around 11 PM, the match was postponed to the next day.

What are the full squads?

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Abhinav Manohar, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu

Latest Cricket News