Cricket anyone? Ex-PCB chairman follows 'politics over sport' remark with a dig at ACC after IND-PAK washout

Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has found itself on the receiving end of criticism after the marquee India vs Pakistan clash in the 2023 edition of the Asia Cup in Kandy on Saturday, September 2 was washed out. The forecast for the rest of the games, not just in Kandy but also in the Sri Lankan capital Colombo doesn't look good, where six matches in the second half of the tournament are slated to be held, including the final.

After the match was washed out, Sethi came out all guns blazing against the ACC saying that he had put forward his request during his time as PCB chairman to keep the tournament in the UAE since last year's Asia Cup and even the IPL in 2020 and 2021 (second half) also took place there but it wasn't given any heed.

"How disappointing! Rain mars the greatest contest in cricket. But this was forecast. As PCB Chair, I urged the ACC to play in UAE but poor excuses were made to accommodate Sri Lanka. Too hot in Dubai, they said. But it was as hot when the Asia Cup was played there last time in Sep 2022 or when IPL was played there in April 2014 and Sep 2020. Politics over sport. Unforgivable!," Sethi wrote on Twitter (X) on Saturday.

A day later, Sethi took a fresh dig sharing the weather forecast of Colombvo for the whole week and it didn't look good. Sethi captioned it saying, "Cricket anyone? Grab an umbrella!"

While the weather in Lahore, where three games will take place is dry, the same can't be said about the two Sri Lankan venues, Kandy and Colombo. India play again on Monday, September 4 against Nepal and the players and the fans will hope that they get a result before the team faces Pakistan yet again next week.

