CPL 2023: Chadwick Walton's unbeaten fifty powers Trinbago Knight Riders into final | WATCH

An unbeaten half-century from opener Chadwick Walton has guided Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) into the final of the ongoing edition of the Caribbean Premier League 2023 after a convincing seven-wicket win over Guyana Amazon Warriors. The Kieron Pollard-led side will now take on the winner of Qualifier 2 to be played between Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) and Jamaica Tallawahs on Friday, September 22 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

The Qualifier 1 clash between Guyana and TKR was expected to be a mouthwatering clash as Guyana had made their way into the fixture after finishing at the top of the points table at the end of the group stage. The Imran Tahir-led side accumulated 17 points out of 10 games and were above TKR who ended their group-stage journey after finishing on the second spot with six wins and 13 points to their credit.

