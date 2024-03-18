Captain Meg Lanning fails to hold her tears back as Delhi Capitals lose 2nd straight WPL final - WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning failed to stop tears from falling from her eyes after the WPL 2024 final loss

Who would have thought that five-time World Cup-winning captain Meg Lanning would falter as a skipper in the Women's Premier League (WPL) not once but twice at the final hurdle as her side Delhi Capitals ended up on the wrong side of the result yet again? Despite getting off to a prolific start with the bat getting 64 runs off the first seven over, the Capitals underwent a monumental collapse losing 10 wickets for just 49 runs as they were skittled out for just 113, which eventually wasn't enough against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday, March 17 in Delhi.

The Capitals did stretch the game to the last over in the bowling innings but never did RCB look in trouble during that run chase as a run rate of less than six was never going to be challenging unless one or two DC bowlers had a spell or an over like Sophie Molineux and Shreyanka Patil had for the opposition.

The Capitals, who topped the table last year and qualified for the final, replicated their heroics of the inaugural edition and it seems the result repeated itself too and Lanning was heartbroken as was all of her DC teammates by falling short in the final and unfortunately for them, whatever could go wrong for them, did in that one game which they needed to win to get the trophy.

Lanning was seen in tears as he tried her best to hold them back but couldn't and eventually she had to cover her face with a towel to not let the world see her raw and real emotions as she couldn't see what was happening standing there helpless.

Watch the video here:

RCB's Shreyanka Patil and Ellyse Perry clinched the Purple Cap and Orange Cap respectively while Molineux got the POTM for her three-wicket-in-one-over spell that turned the match on its head as DC's wait for trophy continues.