Can't have Bumrah breaking down 10 days before World Cup says Roger Binny on need to address players' injuries

BCCI president Roger Binny addressed the concerns about players getting injured frequently, saying "you can't have a Jasprit Bumrah breaking down 10 days before the World Cup".

Bumrah was ruled out of the T20 World Cup owing to a back injury. It was just three days before the Indian squad was to fly out for Australia. BCCI named Mohammed Shami as his replacement at the 11th hour. The BCCI also declared Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur as the backups.

"We need to address why and how are players are getting injured so badly. We need to address why they are breaking down so easily. Not just now but also in the last four-five years," Binny said.

"It is not that we don't have good trainers or coaches. Whether the load is too much, or whether they are playing too many formats, something needs to be done. That is my priority.

"You can't have a Bumrah breaking down 10 days before the World Cup and then who is going to replace him? It is important (to address it)," he added.

Binny also gave his take on Central contracts for domestic players:

Binny spoke about the importance of better pitches in domestic cricket.

"The pitches are still too docile, they are unfit for the fast bowlers. We also need to look at infrastructure. 30-40 thousand fans come to stadiums (for India games), they need to be comfortable."

On the need for central contracts for domestic cricketers on the lines of Indian cricketers, he said: "The domestic players are looked after very well. They have got good facilities and they stay in good places. I don't think there is any need for that at the moment (contracts).

"What is needed is to lift the standard of Ranji trophy, it is the premier tournament of the country. Irani Cup was going on not so long ago how many people knew? We need to change that," he said.

