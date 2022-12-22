Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Brendon McCullum reflects on England's Test dominance, says 'I want the guys to enjoy'

England’s Test team coach Brendon McCullum is delighted with the team’s success after they beat Pakistan 3-0 in the recently concluded Test series. The former New Zealand captain has revolutionised English cricket in the longer format and has led to a series win against South Africa, Pakistan and his native New Zealand and reckons the players should not get carried away with the short-term success.

Statement of intent

"From our point of view, we will have loose plans about that stuff," McCullum said, when asked about the Ashes.

"It is a big carrot down the line.

"At the same time, I want the guys to enjoy what we have been able to achieve here. Just like the summer the message is not look too far ahead. Let's live in the here and now of what we have achieved. Let that sink it. It will take some time to sink in,” the former New Zealand skipper said.

"I think it is the same with the success this team has had. We have to allow that to sink in because there will be tough challenges in time. And if you have not banked those good experiences, what have you got to call on?"

"You guys do this all the time, eh?" he said when asked about facing Australia on the Karachi outfield. Nevertheless, with just two Tests against New Zealand in February and then a single home Test against Ireland before the five-match series starts at Edgbaston on June 16, he admits the challenge Australia will pose has entered the management's thoughts.

Successful 2022 for England

McCullum was appointed as the coach of the English Test team immediately after his stint at the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) where he was decently successful. England were also going through a tough period before the Stokes and McCullum era of ‘Bazball’ came into the limelight. They got better of New Zealand by 3-0 and followed that with a win against India in the only Test in Edgbaston while latter beating South Africa 2-1 and now ending the year with a historic whitewash of 3-0 against Pakistan on their own turf.

