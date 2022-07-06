BREAKING: BREAKING: Shikhar Dhawan named Indian captain as BCCI announces ODI team for West Indies Tour

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Dhawan named Indian captain

All three ODI matches will be played at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

The BCCI All-India Senior Selection Committee has named the squad for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies scheduled to be played at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. In a sudden change of events, the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammad Shami have been rested and they might resume their national duties when India participates in the Asia Cup.

With almost 3 months left for the T20I World Cup which is scheduled to be played in Australia later this year, India's hunt to put a core group in place will continue during the three T20Is that they are scheduled to play against England. After the England series, India is all set to travel to the West Indies and they will look to outplay the Caribbean team.

This is the second time that Shikhar Dhawan has been named the ODI captain as he led India last year on their tour to Sri Lanka in 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs. Shubhman Gill has been included in the Indian outfit even after his dismal outings in the recently concluded Test match against England.

India ODI squad:

Shikhar Dhawan (C), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh