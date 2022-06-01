Brand of cricket key factor in grabbing more eyeballs for red ball cricket says Stuart Broad

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Brand of cricket important to generate excitement says Broad

The brand new-looking English cricket team is all set to clash against the kiwis in a three-match test series scheduled to start on June 2 at the "home of cricket", Lords. With former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum being appointed as the head coach, the English team is expected to play an exciting and fiery brand of cricket. Amidst all the talk and anticipation what has come as surprise is the lack of interest that the English people have shown in the first test match.

Despite having a new test outfit and a new test skipper, the tickets for the first four days are still not sold out. Addressing this issue, England's legendary fast bowler Stuart Broad has said that it is high time that the English test team plays a brand of cricket that attracts more eyeballs and generates more excitement among the fans. After the birth of T20 cricket and the growth in its consumption, the future of test cricket has always remained a hot topic for debate.

With just a day remaining for the highly anticipated clash, tickets are still up for grabs at Lords for the first four days. The English team and their recent poor run in the red ball format also are to be blamed for the lack of interest that the English fans have shown. Stuart Broad, who has been recalled to the squad after missing the recent Caribbean tour has emphasized that earning the interest of the fans will largely depend on the brand of cricket that the team will play.

Looking on the brighter side of things, Trent Bridge, the venue for the second test match has sold out its first three days which reflects the fact that the English cricket fans are still willing to back their team.

(Inputs from PTI)