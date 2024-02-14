Ben Stokes provides update on bowling fitness as England captain steps up workload

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ben Stokes.

England captain Ben Stokes is stepping up his workload to return to the full capacity of an all-rounder. Stokes, who underwent knee surgery in November 2023, is not bowling in the ongoing Test series against India.

The all-rounder has opened up about his bowling fitness. He has reiterated that he won't be bowling in the series but is looking to return at full capacity in time for the T20 World Cup in June. "No, I still won't bowl in this series. I've pinky-promised my physio I won't be loosening up to bowl even if everything is feeling well because that would just be a risk that's not worth it," Stokes said.

He is stepping up his workload and after a first walkthrough ahead of the second Test, he has bowled three overs each on Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of the third Test. He says he is growing in confidence with the ball. "It's good. Little and often now. I managed to step it up from when I bowled around the last Test match... just growing with more confidence," he added.

The England all-rounder has not bowled since the 2023 Ashes when he last rolled his arms during the second Test of the series. He came out of ODI retirement for the ODI World Cup 2023 but played as a specialist batter in England's failed title defence. He said he has no plans with his intensity. "We don't have a plan with where I go with my intensity. It's just how I feel at the time, but also not getting too far ahead. I've said a couple of times that the rest of my body has to get up to speed with bowling. It was another step forward," the England skipper said.