Being able to defend just 5 runs is satisfying: Mohammed Shami on twin Super Over drama against Mumbai Indians

The recently-concluded IPL 2020 rolled out an epic clash between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Mumbai Indians (MI) where the winner was decided after a twin Super Over. For the first time in the history of the tournament, fans witnessed a thriller involving back-to-back Super Overs.

After both KXIP and MI managed to post 176 on the board, the clash went towards the first Super Over, where both sides managed identical runs (5) on the scoreboard. But it was in the second Super Over where KXIP edged past MI by achieving the 12-run target with two deliveries to spare.

The Chris Gayle-Mayank Agarwal pair guided KXIP to a much-needed victory at Dubai. The second Super Over wouldn't have been possible if Mohammed Shami hadn't defended 5 runs in the first one. The speedster bowled brilliantly to curb MI openers from going past five runs.

Reflecting back on his match-winning bowling effort, Shami has said that he's happy about executing his skills when the margin of error is minute. Shami had an impressive IPL season as he scalped 20 wickets in 14 games, finishing eighth in the list of leading wicket-takers.

“Being able to defend just 5 runs against two most explosive batsmen is thoroughly satisfying. There is no margin for error when the target is so small. I don’t think anybody would have given us a chance against such top-class batters.

I remained hopeful and backed my skills. When you are bowling yorkers there is a chance that you will end up bowling a low full toss, but I am happy I could execute my skills," Shami told BCCI.

The 30-year-old also reminisced his 2019 World Cup hat-trick against Afghanistan. Shami had claimed his maiden international hat-trick -- only the second Indian to do so in a World Cup fixture -- in the last over when the opposition needed 16 to win the game.

“The margin was very less in the World Cup clash against Afghanistan. I had to get my yorkers right. We were favourites to win and the game had gone right down to the wire. I am glad I could help India win that game and, in the course, also got my hat-trick. Such moments stay with you for a long time," Shami further said.