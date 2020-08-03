BCCI to issue tender process for Team Kit sponsor, Merchandising Partner rights

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The BCCI has invited bids for team kit sponsors and merchandising partner rights.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited bids for team kit sponsors and Merchandising Partner Rights through a tender process. The BCCI issued an official press release to confirm the development.

Nike had been India's team kit sponsor for 14 years. However, the deal ends in September 2020 and the official communication from BCCI confirms that the deal with Nike will not be renewed.

"The terms and conditions governing the submission and evaluation of bids including eligibility requirements and performance obligations are contained in the ITT which will be available From August 3, 2020 on receipt of payment of the Tender Fee of Rs. 1,00,000 (Rupees One Lac Only). The ITT will remain for purchase till August 26, 2020," the release on BCCI's website read.

Earlier on Monday, the BCCI also announced additional measures on tackling age and domicile fraud in domestic cricket. The board announced that a player who is found guilty of forging age or domicile documents will be handed a two-year ban from all BCCI and State Unit tournaments.

On Sunday, the BCCI confirmed that the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League will take place in the United Arab Emirates between September 19-November 10.

The IPL is shifted to the UAE due to rising cases of COVID-19 across India.

