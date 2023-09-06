BCCI president Roger Binny and vice-president Rajeev Shukla return to India after 2-day Pakistan visit

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Roger Binny and Rajeev Shukla

BCCI president Roger Binny and vice-president Rajeev Shukla have returned to India from their two-day Pakistan visit. It was termed as a historic tour as BCCI personnel traveled to Pakistan for the first time in so many years. The picture of the Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Zaka Ashraf with both Binny and Shukla also went viral after they reached Pakistan.

After returning from Pakistan, Rajeev Shukla confirmed that the hospitality in Pakistan was brilliant. However, he once again confirmed that their visit was purely on cricketing basis and not political. India and Pakistan have not played any bilateral cricket since 2013 and are facing each other only in the ICC events and Asia Cup. That doesn't seem to change as of now with Shukla confirming the same to Pakistan during their visit.

"It was a two-day visit and a good visit. The Governor hosted a dinner in our honour. The hospitality of the people of the Pakistan Cricket Board was also good. Their demand was that cricket between the two countries should be resumed, we said it would be decided by govt and we would do whatever our govt would say. It was a cricket visit and there was no political agenda," Rajeev Shukla said while speaking to ANI.

Meanwhile, BCCI President Roger Binny was also happy with the visit to Pakistan recalling the team's tour to the country back in 1984 when he used to play. Binny stated that he and Shukla were treated like kings and enjoyed their time in Pakistan. "It was a fantastic experience. Like when we played the test match in 1984 the same hospitality was given to us. We were treated like kings over there, so it was an excellent time for us. We were able to meet all the Pakistan officials and the Pakistan Cricket Board. They're very happy with the outcome of us coming there as we were so happy to be there also at the same time," Binny told ANI.

