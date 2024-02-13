BCCI likely to make playing 3-4 Ranji Trophy matches necessary to feature in IPL

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ishan Kishan and Deepak Chahar.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will likely make participation in 3-4 Ranji Trophy matches mandatory for featuring in the Indian Premier League, PTI reported. The news comes amidst the ongoing scenario of Ishan Kishan not featuring in the red-ball tournament despite being away from the Indian team.

The news agency reported that the Indian Board has instructed Kishan to feature in his state side Jharkhand's last group game of the ongoing Ranji Trophy against Rajasthan on February 16. There is a consensus that a strict policy needs to be followed so that the players don't make it a habit of "playing IPL to IPL".

"The decision-makers in BCCI are well aware that some players don't want to play any red ball cricket. If they are out of the Indian team, they would at best play a few Mushtaq Ali T20 games and then not report for state team duty during red ball season," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The official confirmed that the new policy (if finalised) will disallow players from even entering into the IPL auction if they have been released by their franchise. "To rein in such players, the board in all likelihood will make it mandatory to play 3-4 Ranji Trophy games, failing which, they can't play IPL or even appear in IPL auction if released by their franchise. The state units feel unless the diktat comes from the top of BCCI, some of the young stars will treat Ranji Trophy with disdain," the official added.

The official also opened on Hardik Pandya, saying that the board understands his case of not being able to take the load of red-ball cricket. "We can understand Hardik Pandya's case as his body can't take the rigours of red ball cricket. He can't withstand the workload of Test cricket and India needs him fit for ICC events. But some of the other youngsters, whenever you call them, they will cite that they are currently doing physio work. There needs to be a stop somewhere," the official said.

However, he brushed apart the question that Kishan would be out of BCCI contract retainership. "No discussions have taken place as of now regarding central contracts," the official said.

Recently Cricbuzz also reported that the Indian Board has mandated the player participation in the next round of Ranji Trophy. This was an indirect message to the likes of Ishan Kishan, Deepak Chahar and Krunal Pandya, who are neither in the Indian team, nor at the NCA and still away from their state teams.