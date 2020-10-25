BCCI announces schedule and venue details for IPL 2020 playoffs, Women’s T20 Challenge

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Dubai International Stadium where the final will be played

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced the dates and venues for the playoffs and final of the ongoing IPL 2020, along with that of the Women's T20 Challenge. The playoffs and final of IPL 2020 will be played from November 5 to 10 in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Qualifier 1 will be held in Dubai on November 5 followed by the Eliminator on November 6 and Qualifier 2 on November 8 in Abu Dhabi. The final will be held on November 10 in Dubai.

The full schedule of the 2020 playoffs is as follows:

Qualifier 1: Nov 5 in Dubai at 7:30 PM IST

Eliminator: Nov 6 in Abu Dhabi at 7:30 PM IST

Qualifier 2: Nov 8 in Abu Dhabi at 7:30 PM IST

Final: Nov 10 in Dubai at 7:30 PM IST

After 44 games, no team has yet qualified for the playoffs this season, although three teams - Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals - stand on the brink of qualification while the likes of Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad look to push their case for the fourth spot. Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals have little in the hand to force a turnaround.

BCCI also announced the schedule and venues for the Women’s T20 Challenge which will be played between November 4 and 9 with all the matches slated to be played at the iconic Sharjah. The All-India Women’s Selection Committee also named Meghna Singh as the replacement for Mansi Joshi in Velocity.

The full schedule of the 2020 Women's T20 Challenge is as follows:

Match 1, Supernovas vs Velocity: Nov 4 in Sharjah at 7:30 PM IST

Match 2, Velocity vs Trailblazers: Nov 5 in Sharjah at 7:30 PM IST

Match 3, Trailblazers vs Supernovas: Nov 7 in Sharjah at 7:30 PM IST

Match 4, Final: Nov 9 in Sharjah at 7:30 PM IST

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage