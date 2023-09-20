BCCI announces SBI Life as official partners for international and domestic season 2023-2026

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BCCI President Roger Binny at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai in Feb 2023

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced SBI Life as the official partner for the international and domestic 2023-2026 season on Wednesday, September 20. SBI Life, an insurance and investment management company based in Mumbai since 2001, signed a three-year deal with Indian Cricket.

According to a media advisory released by BCCI, the three-year partnership will begin from the upcoming ODI series against Australia starting on September 22 in Mohali. In official statements, the BCCI president Roger Binny said that the Indian cricket is looking to build a solid partnership with SBI Life and the secretary Jay Shah added that the insurance company's commitment to excellence matches with the BCCI's vision.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with SBI Life as the official partner of BCCI for both domestic and international cricket. SBI Life has been one of the torchbearers in the insurance sector and we are looking to build a solid partnership to take Indian cricket forward,” Roger Binny said.

“We are delighted to welcome SBI Life on board as an Official Partner for BCCI’s Domestic and International Season for the course of the next three years, ahead of the prestigious ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. SBI Life's commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with BCCI's vision for cricket. This collaboration reflects our commitment to promoting and supporting the sport of cricket at all levels. We look forward to a fruitful partnership that will enhance the cricketing experience for fans and players alike,” Jay Shah said

Ravindra Sharma, SBI Life's Chief of Brand, said that the partnership with BCCI will help the company spread awareness about the importance of insurance.

“In the context of sports in India, cricket as a sport has unfailingly united our nation over the years and BCCI’s undeniable role in nurturing the sport across the length and breadth of the country is well respected. As a brand driven to make a meaningful connect with the consumer, SBI Life’s association as the official partner of BCCI with its undisputed reach and impeccable credibility is a marketer’s delight. We look forward to leveraging SBI Life’s association with BCCI to establish a deeper connect with the consumer and impress upon the need for insurance as an enabler for individuals to pursue their dreams. We sincerely hope the visibility offered by the sport will go a long way in spreading awareness about the importance of insurance and furthering the national agenda of ‘Insurance for all’ by 2047,” Ravindra Sharma said.

