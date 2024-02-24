Bazball who?: Kuldeep Yadav opens his account with a reverse sweep during 4th Test in Ranchi - WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Kuldeep Yadav since his knock in the second innings in the third Test has grown in confidence with the bat

England are on top in the ongoing fourth Test against India in Ranchi with the hosts still behind by 134 runs in the first innings having already lost seven wickets. England were greatly benefitted from the 102-run stand between Joe Root and Ollie Robinson that helped their side push the score to 353 from 112/5 at one point and India are in need of something similar at 219/7. Dhruv Jurel and Kuldeep Yadav have added 42 runs for the 8th wicket but India will hope a lot more from the pair on the third morning.

While Jurel is a proper batter, the rise of Kuldeep with the bat in the last couple of innings has been heartening for Team India and its fans to see. Kuldeep who played well in the second innings in Rajkot, made his intentions clear with a reverse sweep off his second ball of the innings on Saturday, February 24. The video of the reverse sweep has gone viral as the fans suggested that Kuldeep gave England a taste of their own medicine.

Watch the video here:

The likes of Ollie Pope and Ben Duckett have utilised the reverse sweep to the fullest in the ongoing series. Yashasvi Jaiswal employed the same for a good couple of shots in the third Test in Rajkot and if it works, it does look good and Indian players will be hoping that it pays off for them as well.

Kuldeep then built on and remained unbeaten on 17 having played 12 overs himself. Kuldeep and Jurel, both will be looking to reduce the deficit at least by 50-60 if not more as a huge first-innings lead for England could prove to be detrimental for India given they have to bat fourth in the game and the pitch has already started breaking with cracks opening up and the balls turning square after hitting them.