3 Months before World Cup Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal announces retirement from international cricket

Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal has shocked the cricketing world by announcing his retirement from international cricket. He had already retired from T20 format and last played a Test back in April. Currently, Bangladesh are in the middle of a series against Afghanistan. The team lost the opening game while Tamim couldn't shine in the first ODI. There were reports about him not being fit for the opener as well but even then he had decided to play.

Tamim Iqbal called for a sudden press conference at 12 PM (local time) and made the announcement. He was extremely emotional and also broke down while making the announcement. Tamim's decision comes as massive shock to Bangladesh cricket with only three months to go for the World Cup in India.

"This is the end for me. I have given my best. I have tried my best. I am retiring from international cricket from this moment. I want to thank all my team-mates, coaches, BCB officials, my family members, and those who have been with me through my long journey. They kept faith in me. I also want to thank the fans. Your love and faith in me inspired me to give my very best for Bangladesh. I want to ask for your prayers for the next chapter of my life. Please keep me in your prayers," Tamim said.

The Tigers have already qualified for the main event and are now left with no captain in the format. Shakib Al Hasan is the T20I captain at the moment while Litton Das leads Bangladesh in Tests. It remains to be seen if Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) appoints one of them the captain at least till the World Cup.

As for Tamim Iqbal, he played 70 Test matches for Bangladesh scoring 5134 runs at an average of 38.89 with 10 tons to his name. He last played in the format in April against Ireland. As far as the ODIs is concerned, he played 241 matches amassing 8313 runs at an average of 36.62 with 14 centuries and 56 half-centuries. Tamim also ends his career as the highest run-scorer in ODIs for Bangladesh. Tamim was also part of Bangladesh team that famously beat India at the 2007 World Cup. The left-hander had scored a match-winning half-century in the chase.

