AUS-W vs SA-W: Dawn of new era as Laura Wolvaardt shines in South Africa's historic feat against Australia

AUS-W vs SA-W: Laura Wolvaardt helped South Africa women create history as the Proteas women registered their first-ever win over Australia in International cricket. Chasing a target of 143 at the Manuka Oval, Canberra, the visitors pulled off a six-wicket win in the second T20I of the three-match series. The win also sees South Africa level the three-match series 1-1.

After 23 meetings in ODIs and T20Is, the Proteas women managed to finally pull off a win over the Aussies in the 24th encounter held Down Under. They were asked to chase 143 and the visitors did so with one over to go.

Australia's Playing XI:

Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Megan Schutt

South Africa's Playing XI:

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka