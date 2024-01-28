AUS-W vs SA-W: Dawn of new era as Laura Wolvaardt shines in South Africa's historic feat against Australia

Sunday, January 28, 2024
     
AUS-W vs SA-W: South Africa women's maiden win over Australia women has come more than 26 years since the two teams faced each other for the first time in December 1997. The Proteas women defeated Australia by six wickets in a T20I contest.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published on: January 28, 2024 8:29 IST
Laura Wolvaardt.
Image Source : GETTY Laura Wolvaardt.

AUS-W vs SA-W: Laura Wolvaardt helped South Africa women create history as the Proteas women registered their first-ever win over Australia in International cricket. Chasing a target of 143 at the Manuka Oval, Canberra, the visitors pulled off a six-wicket win in the second T20I of the three-match series. The win also sees South Africa level the three-match series 1-1.

After 23 meetings in ODIs and T20Is, the Proteas women managed to finally pull off a win over the Aussies in the 24th encounter held Down Under. They were asked to chase 143 and the visitors did so with one over to go.

Australia's Playing XI:

Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Megan Schutt

South Africa's Playing XI:

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka

