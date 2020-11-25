Australians do want to take Virat Kohli's wicket cheaply but he doesn't have any weakness: Jason Gillespie

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India skipper Virat Kohli

Former Australia pacer Jason Gillespie has showered praise on India skipper Virat Kohli ahead of the much-awaited series between the cricket heavyweights, scheduled to start on November 27 with the first ODI at Sydney.

With the series being just a couple of days away, Gillespie has suggested the Aussie bowlers to be 'nice and patient' against the Indian captain. Dismissing Kohli cheaply will be among the prime objectives of the Aussies.

However, according to Gillespie, Kohli doesn't seem to have any weaknesses. “The Australians do want to take Virat’s wicket cheaply. He doesn’t seem to be having any weaknesses in particular. So, the Aussie bowlers not only need to be really ruthless when it comes to their line and length, but they will also have to stay nice and patient, that is going to be really important,” The Telegraph quoted Gillespie as saying.

“They would be hoping they can bowl those good deliveries at Virat,” Gillespie further said.

The Kohli-led Indian contingent will begin their title defence of the Border Gavaskar Trophy at Adelaide from December 17, which will be a Day-Night affair. It will be followed by Tests at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (December 26), the Sydney Cricket Ground (January 7) and the Gabba (January 15).

Kohli, however, won't feature in all four Tests Down Under. He will fly back home after the first Test to be with his wife Anushka Sharma, who's expecting the couple's first child in January next year. Though India will miss the services of Kohli in the subsequent three Tests, he'll be seen leading the side in all ODI and T20I fixtures.