Australia vs West Indies, 2nd Test: The Gabba, Brisbane, Pitch Report

Australia's four-match-long winning streak might swell to five as their ongoing Test series against West Indies makes its way to The Gabba in Brisbane for the second and final contest. Australia are 1-0 up and are battle-hardened ahead of their final Test of the summer (Australian).

Despite the spread of COVID-19 in the camp, the Aussies seem relaxed and are likely to field an unchanged XI. Cameron Green and head coach Andrew McDonald have tested positive for the virus but Steven Smith has confirmed that both of them are "fine".

"No physical drama at all – just tested positive. Him (Green) and Andrew McDonald are both fine," Smith was quoted as saying by Cricket.com.au.

Notably, the second Test is going to be a pink ball affair and Australia are one of the most experienced sides when it comes to familiarity with the format.

"No doubt playing a pink-ball Test almost every year, and some Shield cricket over the years with the pink ball, helps us familiarise ourselves ... perhaps better than oppositions can, just by experience," skipper Pat Cummins was quoted as saying by Cricket.com.au.

The Gabba Pitch Report

After Perth, The Gabba in Brisbane is considered the second-quickest surface down under. The strip that has been prepared for the duel has a green tinge to it and is likely to be at its quickest on day 2. The pacers from both sides will relish the opportunity to have a crack at the batters and there are chances that the contest may not last for more than three to four days.

The Gabba Test Record and Stats

Total Test Matches: 67

Matches won batting first: 25

Matches won bowling first: 27

Average first innings score: 328

Average second innings score: 318

Average third innings score: 238

Average fourth innings score: 161

Highest total scored: 645 all out by Australia vs England

Highest score chased: 329/7 by India vs Australia

Lowest total recorded: 58 all out by India vs Australia