Australia vs Pakistan Live: When and where to watch AUS vs PAK Test series on TV and streaming in India?

The Test cricket is back down under! There will be two teams touring Australia this time, with Pakistan being the first. Pakistan haven't won a Test match in Australia since 1995, which tells you how strong the World Test champions are at home. Apart from India, no other team has been able to challenge the Australians in their own backyard and hence Pakistan, who have arrived on their shores with a depleted bowling attack have their task cutout. The batters will be better placed but since it all begins at Perth, they will have to counter the bounce first up.

For Australia, this will be veteran opener David Warner's swansong assignment and the left-hander will be keen to end on a high. Warner already has a fantastic record against Pakistan and if he is on song, the visitors will have three long Test matches. Pakistan are currently at the top of the WTC points table with Australia in fifth place, however, this is likely to change given the latter play six Test matches in a row at home.

When and where to watch Australia vs Pakistan Test series live on TV and OTT in India?

The Australia-Pakistan Test series will kick off at 7:50 AM IST on Thursday, December 14. Only the first Test match at 7:50 AM while the remaining two will have a 5 AM IST start. The AUS vs PAK Tests will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network on TV and the live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Probable Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head (vc), Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Aamer Jamal, Khurram Shahzad

