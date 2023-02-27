IND vs AUS Test: Australia relying too much on Smith and Labuschange - Glenn McGrath

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Steve Smith in action against India in 2nd Test

Glenn McGrath on Monday expressed that the Australian team is being very dependent on Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschange in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. According to the 53-year-old legendary player, the whole batting line-up of the Aussies needs to stand up in the four-match Test series against India.

"I think they're relying too much on Smith and Marnus at the moment. Travis Head has had a really good year as well. The whole batting line-up has to stand up," McGrath said.

Australia have already conceded the Border-Gavaskar trophy after suffering huge losses in the first two Tests. They are being criticised by the former players over various issues including their approach and selection.

McGrath also spoke about the Australian team's performance and said, "I think they haven't settled on a game plan on how to play spin in India that they are confident with and can execute. In the first Test, they were too defensive, and in the second Test, they were too aggressive. So we will see if they've learned from those two matches."

"They have to find a happy medium and put a price on their wicket.

In India, you have to build an innings on solid defence and then look at ways to score and put the pressure back on the bowlers," he added.

McGrath further said the absence of Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, and all-rounder Cameron Green had affected the team's balance

"They haven't been able to come and clean up the tail. The last three batters have put on 160-plus. They are the ones causing problems. Whether they got the bowling changes right? Maybe Pat Cummins could have come in earlier.

"Little bit of reverse swing try to pick early wickets at the death there.

Give credit to Indian players. They know how to play on these pitches. They are spin bowlers. They know what the opposition is trying to do," the Aussie pace legend said, giving credit to the way the Indians have played in Nagpur and Delhi.

Looking ahead to the next two Tests, McGrath said, "Australia has a long way to turn things around. If they leave the shores with the scoreline not being 4-0, I think they would have done well."

