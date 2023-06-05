Australia receive boost ahead of WTC Final against India, Andy Flower given duty in support staff

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Andy Flower

The Australian Cricket Team has received a major boost ahead of the World Test Championship Final against India. The Aussie team is gearing up to face India in the summit clash at The Oval from June 7 onwards. Meanwhile, Australia are set to receive the services of former Zimbabwe cricketer Andy Flower as a consultant for the team.

Flower has reportedly joined the Australian team as a consultant for the WTC Final and he will also be returning to the side for the latter part of the Ashes series. 55-year-old Flower is a popular and celebrated cricket coach. He was earlier England team's director and head coach between 2009 and 2014. Under his reigns, England lifted the 2010 T20 World Cup and also won three Ashes series, including one Down Under in 2010/2011.

He was also a cornerstone of the team's success in India in a Test series in 2012/13. Flower has also worked in coaching duties across the globe. He was recently seen in coaching duties for the IPL side Lucknow Super Giants for the last two seasons. Under his supervision, LSG have qualified for playoffs on both those attempts.

Australia and India are all set to face each other in the final of the World Test Championship 2023. Australia have qualified for a WTC final for the first time after narrowly missing in the inaugural edition of 2019-2021. They now have Rohit Sharma's India ahead of them in the showdown clash at a neutral venue in England.

Latest Cricket News