AUS vs PAK: Pat Cummins grabs fifer with sensational delivery, raises ball in trademark style | WATCH

AUS vs PAK: After a scintillating performance with the ball on Day 2, Australia captain Pat Cummins did not put the foot off the paddle as he grabbed a sensational five-wicket haul in the Australia vs Pakistan 2nd Test. The two teams are facing each other in the Boxing Day Test at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground with the Aussies having a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

While defending their first-innings score of 318, Cummins brought out a magic wizard from his armoury to dent Pakistan's hope in the first innings. He got rid of Babar Azam with a 'dream ball' on Day 2 that jagged back in to beat the former Pakistan skipper through the gates and rattle the stumps. He displayed another jaffa of delivery on the morning of Day 3 as he took a 10th five-wicket haul in Tests.

Pakistan were at 255/8 in the first session when Cummins got Hasan Ali as his fifth scalp with a beautiful delivery. The Aussie skipper bowled a length delivery which jagged in after pitching way outside the off stump. Hasan could not track the seam movement and had a big gap between his bat and the pad as the ball broke his off-stump.

Watch the Video here:

Match evenly poised

The match looks well-poised at the moment. After Cummins' fifer, Nathan Lyon removed the last batter Mir Hamza stumped out as the hosts took a 54-run lead. However, the Men in Green were rewarded very soon at the end of the first session. The visitors removed Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne in quick three-over period in Australia's batting before lunch. Shaheen Afridi got both wickets - the first one was on the second ball of the innings, while the second one was the final ball before lunch. The Aussies go into the break 6/2.

