AUS vs IND | Team India defies history to breach fortress Gabba - In Numbers

A score of 236 or more has never been successfully chased at the Gabba, a fortress that itself has never been breached in the last 32 years. India were set a daunting target of 328 runs on day 4 on a pitch that had begun to show few ominous signs on that evening before the rain stopped play. History and conditions stood against the third-string Indian side, who awaited to face one of the most menancing bowling attacks in Test history. But Indian defied all obstacles, with youngsters Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant playing their natural aggressive game and Cheteshwar Pujara, the immovable force, at the helm as the visitors broke the Gabba jinx to take retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the third time in a row.

1988 was the last time Australia lost a Test match at the Gabba. Since then they have 32 matches at the venue, with eight ending in draw. The Aussies also have their best win-loss ratio in Brisbane - 40 wins in 63 Tests (before 4th Test against India) with eight defeats - hence 'fortress' Gabba. Their streak ended on Tuesday with a three-wicket defeat to India, making it the second-longest unbeaten run at a venue by a team after Pakistan's streak of 34 unbeaten games at the National Stadium in Karachi between 1955 and 2000.

4 teams have now combined to win those eight games at the Gabba. India joined the list with their maiden win at the venue after seven attempts with five ending on a losing note. England have been the most successful visiting team at the Gabba winning four games in 21 attempts, followed by three wins by West Indies and one for New Zealand.

16 times have Asian teams played at the Gabba and India have become the first from the continent to breach the fortress. Pakistan have lost five of their six Tests while Sri Lanka have been humbled twice in three games.

328 is now the highest successful chase by a visiting team at the venue, surpassing the previous best of 236, by Australia against West Indies in 1991. It is also the third-highest successful chase in Australia after South Africa's 414 in 2008/09 series and 332 by England in 1928/29.

3 times India have now scored more than 300 successfully in the fourth innings of a Test - the other two happening against England in Chennai in 2008 and the most memorable one, at Port of Spain against West Indies in 1976, which remains India's highest successful in Test cricket. This is now only their second such score away from home.

1992/93 was the last time a visiting team came back from a Test down to beat Australia in Australia. It was Richie Richardson-led West Indies side who drew in their opener before losing in Brisbane in the second Test, but eventually bounced back to beat Australia in the fourth and fifth Test. England have achieved this feat thrice in history - 1882-83, 1911-12 and 1954-55.

3 other teams have managed to defeat Australia in Australia on consecutive tours - England did it twice (1884/85 and 1886/87, 1887/88 and 1928/29 and 1932/33), South Africa (2008/09, 2012/13 and 2016/17), West Indies (1984/85, 1988/89 and 1992/93).

9 times India have now claimed the Border-Gavaskar series of the 15 total contests since 1996/97. Only one ended in a draw. This is the first time India have lifted the trophy three times in a row - 2016/17 (2-1), 2018/19 (2-1), 2020/21 (2-1). India have now extended their record two two series win in Australia as part of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

89* scored by Rishabh Pant is the second-highest score by wicketkeeper-batsman in the fourth innings after Adam Gilchrist's unbeaten 149 against Pakistan in Hobart. The score took Pant's tally to 274, the most by an Indian in this series. He now averages 87 in the fourth innings of a Test.

928 balls faced by Cheteshwar Pujara is now the fifth-most by a visiting batsman in Australia with his own tally of 1258 from the previous tour standing atop on the list which comprises two other Indians - Rahul Dravid (1203 balls in 2003/04 series) and Virat Kohli (1093 balls in 2014/15 series).

6 times has survived 200 or more deliveries in Australia which is the most by a visiting batsman in Australia since 2000, two if which happened in this series, both in the fourth innings (at SCG and Gabba). Virat Kohli and Alastair Cook stand second with five such attempts.

5 unbeaten games as a captain for Ajinkya Rahane of which one, at the SCG, ended in a draw.