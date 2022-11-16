Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AUS vs ENG 1st ODI: When and Where to watch Australia vs England 1st ODI in India?

Here are all live streaming details:

Australia and England are set to square off in an upcoming ODI series. The England vs Australia series 2022 will witness three ODI games. The England tour of Australia 2022 started earlier in October 2022. A three-match T20I series took place last month (October 2022) before the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The three ODI games will take place now and conclude the England tour of Australia 2022.

When will the first ODI between Australia and England take place?

The first ODI between Australia and England will be held on Thursday, November 17.

Where will the first ODI between Australia and England take place?

The first ODI between Australia and England will take place at the Adelaide Oval.

When will the first ODI between Australia and England start?

The first ODI between Australia and England will start at 8:50 AM (IST).

How to watch the live streaming of the first ODI between Australia and England in India?

Live streaming of the match will be available on the SonyLiv app and website.

How to watch the live broadcast of the first ODI between Australia and England in India?

Live broadcast of the match will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

AUS vs ENG Squads:

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, James Vince, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Luke Wood

