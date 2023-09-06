Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka script remarkable record in ODI cricket; equal South Africa and Pakistan

Follow us on Image Source : SRI LANKA CRICKET Sri Lanka cricket team

Sri Lanka's juggernaut in ODIs just does not seem like coming to an end as they beat Afghanistan by two runs in a nail-biting clash on Tuesday, September 5 in Lahore. Chasing 292 to win, Afghanistan came within touching distance of picking up a win but failed to cross the last hurdle due to a tactical gaffe.

The close finish enabled Sri Lanka to pick up their 12th consecutive win in One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and they equalled South Africa and Pakistan. The Proteas were able to win 12 ODIs on the trot twice, while Pakistan have managed to achieve the feat once. For the island nation, it is the first time they have managed to win 12 ODIs without facing a defeat.

The top position is occupied by Australia. Australia managed to win 21 ODIs consecutively without conceding a game back in the year calendar year 2003. Their streak started off with a seven-run victory over arch-rivals England in Hobart on January 11, 2003, and lasted till May 24, 2003.

The Dasun Shanaka-led unit started its winning run against Afghanistan in Hambantota on June 4, 2023, with an impressive win of 132 runs. Their latest win over the Hashmatullah Shahidi-led side by two runs has propelled them into the Super 4 of the ongoing Asia Cup and if they continue to extend their domineering run they might reach close to Australia's record.

Meanwhile, the Super 4 equation in the continental tournament has been finalised. Defending champions Sri Lanka, Pakistan, India and Bangladesh have made it to the Super 4 round and will play against each other once before the top two teams from the round make it to the final. The summit clash of the tournament is slated to be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 17.

