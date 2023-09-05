Asia Cup 2023: Afghanistan choke to give Sri Lanka Super Four ticket in a Lahore classic

Follow us on Image Source : AP Kusal Mendis' 92 off 84 was the difference as Sri Lanka won a thriller in Lahore

Afghanistan put a brave fight to challenge Sri Lanka for the spot in the Super Fours in the ongoing Asia Cup, however, fell short by just two runs in a thriller at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday, September 5. Led by Mohammad Nabi's fastest fifty for Afghanistan in ODI history, Afghanistan threatened to knock Sri Lanka out of Asia Cup 2023, however, a mini-collapse in the end, in addition to a lack of smarts with regard to the target denied the Men in Blue a historic win against Sri Lanka.

Chase of 292 was always going to be difficult and add to that the pressure of getting the target in just 37.1 overs. The start wasn't ideal for Afghanistan as Rahmanullah Gurbaz was dismissed cheaply by pacer Kasun Rajitha. Rajitha was on fire in the powerplay as he soon sent back the in-form Ibrahim Zadran. Gulbadin Naib at No. 3 gave the much-needed impetus to the Afghan innings before Nabi and captain Hashmatullah Shahidi took the innings forward.

Image Source : INDIA TVAsia Cup Super Fours Schedule

While Shahidi held one end up, Nabi was in some mood on the night. Nabi smashed a 24-ball half-century which was the fastest for Afghanistan in ODIs and the second-fastest in ODI Asia Cup history after Shahid Afridi's 18-ball blast.

Nabi goit out after scoring a magnificent 32-ball 65 but he had ensured that Afghanistan were in touching distance of the Super Fours target. The incoming batters Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran and then Rashid Khan all tried their best but Shahidi's failure to get the big shots at the other end put a little more pressure on Janat, in particular.

Dunith Wellalage's two wickets in an over threatened to take the game away from Afghanistan before Najib and Rashid brought back the Afghan train on the track. But losing Najoib at crucial moment proved to be the clincher as Afghanistan not only failed to seal the Super 4s spot but also win the game as Rajitha and Dhananjaya de Silva in the end completed the formalities.

Earlier, Sri Lanka despite a stutter after Kusal Mendis' brilliant 84-ball 92, recovered well to reach 291 owing to the partnership between Maheesh Theekshana and Wellalage, which eventually proved to be enough. Sri Lanka will now take on Bangladesh in their first Super Fours encounter on Saturday, September 9.

Latest Cricket News