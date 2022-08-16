Asia Cup: Afghanistan declare 17-member squad, know details

Follow us on Image Source : AFGHANISTAN CRICKET BOARD Team Afghanistan

Afghanistan Cricket Board announced a 17-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup scheduled to be played later this month in UAE.

While Mohammad Nabi will lead the team, Najibullah Zadran will be the vice-captain for the T20 tournament.

Team Afghanistan is currently in Ireland to play a five-match T20I series. The final match of which is scheduled on the 17th of August.

From the 16 players who are part of the Afghanistan team in the ongoing series, Samiullah Shinwari has replaced Sharafuddin Ashraf, who is now part of the reserve players for the Asia Cup. The other two reserve players are Qais Ahmad and Nijat Masoud.

On the other hand, spinner Noor Ahmad, who was replaced by Mujeeb Ur Rahman for the Ireland series, has also made the cut in the list.

Chief selector Noor Malikzai said, “The Asia Cup is an important event for us and, as such, we have picked our best available players for the event. Samiullah Shinwari has been added to the side for the Asia Cup. He is in very good form and can give further impetus to the batting department, which already boasts Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran and Mohammad Nabi. Shinwari has not played any international match since March 2020, but he has done well in the recently held Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 and demonstrated that he is a good option to strengthen our middle order."

Afghanistan squad for Asia Cup 2022:

Team Afghanistan for The Asia Cup 2022

Mohammad Nabi (C), Najibullah Zadran (VC), Afsar Zazai (WK), Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujib ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Rashid Khan and Samiullah Shinwari.

Nijat Masoud, Qais Ahmad, and Sharafuddin Ashraf are the three players, who are part of the team as reserves.

