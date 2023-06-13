Ashes 2023: Glenn McGrath makes a bombshell prediction for the series

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Glenn McGrath

Former Australia cricketer Glenn McGrath has made a massive prediction for the upcoming Ashes series between England and Australia. Australia recently became the World Champion in the World Test Championship (WTC). They defeated India in the final by 209 runs at the Oval in London. The next cycle is set to start from June 16 with the Ashes and Australia will be starting their title defence with this series.

Meanwhile, England have some played some exciting Test cricket over the last 18 months ever since Ben Stokes has taken over the reins from Joe Root. Under head coach Brendon McCullum, 'Bazball' term has become popular and skipper Stokes has assured that the fans will be entertained during the Ashes. Even McGrath is looking forward to England's approach and has admitted that he likes their attacking approaching.

However, the legendary cricketer has predicted a massive 5-0 result in favour of Australia in the upcoming Ashes. It is a huge prediction given the fact that the Aussies will be playing away from home. He reckons Australia will be confident after winning the WTC final and getting an idea of the conditions on offer.

"It (WTC) was a perfect lead-up for Australia into the Ashes, gives them a lot of confidence and to play in the conditions. So, I think they are in a good spot. England, there's a lot of talk about Bazball and I'm a big fan. I like that backing yourself, going out there, being positive, fourth innings to go out and play your shot, it's an aggressive mindset, and if you can get on top of the bowlers, you can score runs quickly and put the pressure back on them. My prediction is 5-nil," McGrath said.

