Alyssa Healy and Phoebe Litchfield break 12-year-old in ODIs against India

Australia's domination over India continued in the third ODI of the ongoing series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai as they posted mammoth 338 runs on the board after opting to bat. Alyssa Healy and Phoebe Litchfield, the openers, were the wrecker-in-chief adding a stunning 189 runs for the first wicket in less than 29 overs.

It turned out to be record-breaking as well with Healy and Litchfield notching up the highest partnership for any wicket against India in ODI format. The earlier record was on the name of Alex Blackwell and Meg Lanning who had added 180 runs for the third wicket back in 2012 at the same venue. Perhaps, Blackwell and Ellyse Perry had also added 180 runs for the third wicket in February 2016 in Canberra.

As far as the opening partnership is concerned, the Healy-Litchfield duo broke Lizelle Lee and Laura Wolvaardt's record who had added 169 runs for the first wicket against India in Lucknow back in 2021. Australia's domination is massive in this record too with their players notching up four out of top five partnerships against India in the 50-over format.

Highest partnership against India in Women's ODIs

Players Runs Alyysa Healy and Phoebe Litchfield 189 Alex Blackwell and Meg Lanning 180 Alex Blackwell and Ellyse Perry 180 Lizelle Lee and Laura Wolvaardt 169 Denise Emerson and Jill Kennare 167

As far as the match is concerned, India made a comeback after breaking the opening stand reducing Australia from 189/0 to 216/4 in a matter of less than seven overs. But they recovered for a brief period and then the lower-order also contributed crucial runs as the visitors went on to amass 338 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their 50 overs.