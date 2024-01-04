Akila Dananjaya returns as Sri Lanka announce ODI squad for home series against Zimbabwe

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Akila Dananjaya celebrates a wicket with his teammates.

Mystery spinner Akila Dananjaya and opening batter Avishka Fernando made their returns to the 50-over set-up as Sri Lanka announced a 17-player squad for the ODI leg of their white-ball home series against Zimbabwe on Wednesday.

The series holds prime significance for Sri Lanka Cricket as it marks the dawn of a new era under the leadership of Kusal Mendis. While Kusal has led the team earlier, this will be his first series after being announced as full-time ODI captain.

The Upul Tharanga-led selection committee has made a plethora of changes as it has shown the door to as many as eight players who represented the country at the ODI World Cup in India recently.

Kasun Rajitha, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dusan Hemantha, Matheesha Pathirana, Lahiru Kumara, Kusal Perera, Dimuth Karunaratne and Chamika Karunaratne have made way for Wanindu Hasaranga, Pramod Madushan, Janith Liyanage, Nuwanidu Fernando and Sahan Arachchige.

Barring Chamika, a travelling reserve for the marquee tournament, the other seven players who have been omitted, played in the 10-team event.

The chief selector, Tharanga, opened up, in particular, about the Dhananjaya de Silva's snub. The former Sri Lanka opener mentioned that Dhananjaya "should aim to bat in the top order in club matches" to stand a chance of staging a comeback into the ODI set-up as the selection committee feels that he can give much better returns while batting in the top three.

"We feel Dhananjaya de Silva can perform better in the top three, where he has time to bat longer. We've spoken to him about this as well and told him that even in club matches he should aim to bat in the top order. So if he is to make it back into the side it'll be in the top three," Tharanga was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Sri Lanka's ODI squad:

Kusal Mendis (c), Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sahan Arachchige, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Janith Liyanage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Jeffrey Vandersay, Akila Dananjaya, Wanindu Hasaranga (subject to fitness)