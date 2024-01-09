Afghanistan to engage in all-format commitments with Sri Lanka, Ireland ahead of T20 World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Afghanistan cricket players.

Afghanistan cricket team is set to lock horns against Sri Lanka and Ireland in two all-format series ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup in June. The Afghanistan Cricket Board confirmed the busy schedule on Monday ahead of the India series.

The Afghans will travel to Sri Lanka for an all-format series at the beginning of February. They will face the Lankan Lions in a Test match for the first time. The game is scheduled to take place from February 2 onwards. The two sides will then face each other in three ODIs and as many T20Is over a period of 22 days. Afghanistan will then travel to UAE to host Ireland for another all-format series. The series will begin with a Test match from February 28 onwards, followed by six limited-overs games - three ODIs and three T20Is. The series will end with the final T20I on March 18.

Afghanistan played only one Test in almost three years but now have two Tests in a space of 22 days only. They were already scheduled to play a Test and three T20Is against Sri Lanka, however, ODIs have been added now. "The addition of these three ODIs is a significant move to ensure a complete and comprehensive tour which not only provides good exposure to Afghanistan Cricket but will also foster stronger relations between the two nations. Playing Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka is always tricky but is a challenge that Afghan Atalan can easily embrace," ACB chief Mirwais Ashraf said.

They are set to play a bilateral series against India for the first time as the 2007 T20 champions host them for three T20Is from January 11 onwards. "The upcoming tours of India, Sri Lanka, and then the home series against Ireland will help us to prepare the team for the much-important T20 World Cup. Eagerly looking for the multiple series upfront," he added.

Afghanistan tour of Sri Lanka

2-6 February, 2024, One-Off Test, Colombo

9 February, 2024, 1st ODI, Colombo

11 February, 2024, 2nd ODI, Colombo

14 February, 2024, 3rd ODI, Colombo

17 February, 2024, 1st T20I, Dambulla

19 February, 2024, 2nd T20I, Dambulla

21 February, 2024, 3rd T20I, Dambulla

Afghanistan vs Ireland in the UAE

28 February- 3 March, 2024 One-Off Test, Abu Dhabi

7 March, 2024, 1st ODI, Sharjah

9 March, 2024, 2nd ODI, Sharjah

12 March, 2024, 3rd ODI, Sharjah

15 March, 2024, 1st T20I, Sharjah

17 March, 2024 2nd T20I, Sharjah

18 March, 2024, 3rd T20I Sharjah