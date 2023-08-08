Absolutely love him: Ramiz Raja wants to marry Babar Azam in hilarious piece of commentary during LPL - WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SRI LANKA CRICKET Babar Azam smashed his 10th T20 century playing in the Lanka Premier League

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is having the best dress rehearsal ahead of the Asia Cup as after an indifferent start in the Lanka Premier League (LPL), he has turned his campaign around playing for the Colombo Strikers. After a snail-paced knock against B-Love Kandy for which he copped a lot of criticism, Babar played a couple of quickfire knocks, first against Dambulla Aura and then against the Galle Titans, which ended up being a miraculous century in a successful run-chase of 189 runs.

This was Babar's 10th century in T20 cricket as he became only the second player in men's cricket history to reach the landmark after Chris Gayle, who has 22 tons to his name in the shortest format. Babar completed his century in 57 balls and even though he got out before taking his side to victory, his Pakistan teammate Mohammad Nawaz took care of the rest of the run-chase with a six and a four in the final over bowled by Kasun Rajitha.

While everyone had Babar's name on their lips after the match, an incident at the start of the innings has gone viral on the internet. Former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja, who has returned to commentary, was in absolute awe of the Pakistan skipper when the graphic showed his numbers on screen and didn't shy away from expressing the same.

"I absolutely love him, want to marry him," Raja said. The video has gone viral on the internet and many couldn't believe that he actually said that.

Watch the video here:

After playing the two-match Test series and now the Lanka Premier League, Babar Azam and his side will play a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka only as they gear up to co-host the Asia Cup with four matches set to be played in Pakistan and the rest in the island nation.

