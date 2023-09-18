'Siraj se pucho, iss free time ka kya karein': Shraddha Kapoor's adorable post after Asia Cup final is viral

Follow us on Image Source : AP/INSTAGRAM Shraddha Kapoor's post amid Asia Cup final goes viral on the internet

Mohammed Siraj was the toast of the nation on Sunday, September 17 after bowling a spell for the ages in the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka. Siraj, who had a middling Asia Cup before the final, saved his best for the last as he registered the figures of 6/21, which were the fourth-best figures by an Indian bowler in ODIs and second-best in Asia Cup history overall as he took four wickets in one over amid an extraordinary spell of bowling.

Siraj's hostile spell, complimented brilliantly by Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah meant India bowled out Sri Lanka for a paltry 50 in just 15.2 overs. Team India chased down the total in just 6.1 overs and the match was finished in just a couple of hours. The match began with a delay of 40 minutes due to rain and hence it went up to 6 PM local time, otherwise it could have been an even early finish.

Siraj received praises from all corners as leaders, former cricketers, actors, producers and directors all hailed the Indian seamer for his brutal spell. Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor too couldn't stop herself from reacting to Mohammed Siraj's outstanding spell, However, her concern was completely different.

Taking to her Instagram story, Shraddha wrote, "Ab Siraj se hi pucho ki iss free time ke saath kya karein (Now ask Siraj only, what to do with so much free time)." The post has spread like wildfire on social media. Check it out here:

Image Source : INSTAGRAMShraddha Kapoor Instagram story

After his spell of a lifetime, Siraj said, "Feels like a dream. Last time I did the same against Sri Lanka at Trivandrum. Got four wickets early but couldn't get the five-for. Realised you get what's in your destiny. Did not try too much today. I have always looked for swing in white-ball cricket. Did not find much in the previous games. But today it was swinging, and I got more wickets with the outswinger. Wanted to make the batters drive."

Latest Cricket News