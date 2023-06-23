5 sixes in five balls! Will Jacks goes berserk against Middlesex in a high-scoring T20 Blast clash - Watch

Follow us on Image Source : SURREY TWITTER Will Jacks smashed five sixes in as many balls in T20 Blast

T20 Blast 2023 in England is proving to be a record-breaking edition with milestones being achieved left, right and centre and Thursday (June 22) was no different as Surrey and Middlesex produced one of the greatest matches in the format in recent times at the Oval in London. The home team posted a humongous total of 252 runs on the board. The star for the Chris Jordan-led side with the bat was opening batter Will Jacks.

Jacks, who has been sensational in short format cricket in the past 12 months or so, smashed 96 off just 45 balls and ripped apart the Middlesex bowling attack, especially the leg-spinner Luke Hollman. Jacks hit five sixes off as many balls in the 11th over of the innings as Hollman continued to err in his length and the opener kept hitting.

The first ball was short and was slapped over the deep square leg, the second delivery was full outside the off-stump which Jacks hit over long-off. A length ball was dispatched over cow corner on the next delivery while the next two balls too had the same outcome as the ball flew over extra cover and long-on respectively.

Jacks was unlucky not to hit the sixth one for a maximum as well, as he missed out on a full toss on which he scored just one run. However, his 30-run blast ensured that Surrey was posting a huge total on the board for the Men in Pink to chase.

Watch the video here:

However, Jacks and his opening partner Laurie Evans' efforts went in vain as Middlesex batters made a mockery of a 252-run total. Captain Stephen Eskinazi starred with a 39-ball 73 as the likes of Joe Cracknell, Ryan Higgins and Max Holden all played their part to help their side achieve the highest successful chase in Blast history and second-highest in T20s.

Latest Cricket News