20 balls, 19 dots and 3 wickets: How new Aussie Johnson announced himself ahead of possible T20I debut - WATCH

In one of the most outrageous spells of bowling in cricket history, Australian fast bowler Spencer Johnson announced himself on world stage in the ongoing 'The Hundred'. Johnson, who has been globetrotting from Major League Cricket to Global T20 Canada and to the Hundred now in the last month or so, took three wickets in his 20-ball spell and gave away just one run on debut in the 100-ball competition playing for the Oval Invincibles against the Manchester Originals on Wednesday, August 9.

Johnson, who made waves last year during the Big Bash League (BBL) playing for the Brisbane Heat, has impressed one and all in the T20 circuit, which has earned him a maiden call-up to the Australian team for the three-match T20I series against South Africa starting later this month.

The 27-year-old, who played the final of GT20 Canada, was on the money from the outset after the Invincibles posted a massive total of 186 runs in just 100 deliveries owing to Heinrich Klaasen's magnificent knock of 60 off 27. Johnson troubled Jos Buttler, the Originals skipper as he hit hard lengths and swung into the right-hander bowling from that height. Buttler couldn't get him away but didn't give his wicket away as well.

He gave away just one run in his first 10 balls before cleaning up the lower order when he returned to bowl at the death. Johnson dismissed Usama Mir, Tom Hartley and Josh Little without giving away even a run in his last 10 balls as the Originals were folded for a paltry 92 as the Invincibles notched up their second win of the competition.

Johnson will be hoping to build on this performance in the rest of the competition before a likely debut for his country Australia.

Australia's T20 squad for South Africa series: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

