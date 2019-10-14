Image Source : TWITTER You have made India and Bangla proud: Mamata Banerjee congratulates Sourav Ganguly

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly on being named president-elect of BCCI.

Mamta Banerjee took to Twitter and wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to @SGanguly99for being unanimously elected @BCCI President. Wish you all the best for your term. You have made India and #Bangla proud. We were proud of your tenure as CAB President. Looking forward to a great new innings."

The 47-year-old Ganguly, who is currently the president of Cricket Association of Bengal, (CAB) will have to demit his post in September, 2020 as he will go into the compulsory cooling-off period.

Ganguly, one of the finest Indian captains, will turn a new leaf albeit for 10 months even as a new chapter starts in Indian cricket.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's son Jay Shah will be the new secretary while Arun Dhumal will be the new treasurer. Dhumal is the younger brother of MoS Finance and former BCCI president Anurag Thakur.

Monday is the last day to file nomination but no election will be held since all candidates have emerged unopposed after weeks of lobbying and hectic parleys.

(With PTI Inputs)