Watch: Glenn Maxwell hilariously takes dig at 'trick shots'

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell posted a hilarious video on his official Twitter profile, taking a dig at the 'trick shot' videos which are going viral on the social media platforms.

"How do you know you’ve lost it? When TikToks take up a majority of your day...," wrote Maxwell on his profile, as he shared the video.

How do you know you’ve lost it? When TikToks take up a majority of your day... pic.twitter.com/6IARBiJwyx — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) April 6, 2020

The pandemic has put the whole world on pause and sporting events across the globe have either been cancelled or suspended and even the fate of the 13th edition of the IPL hangs in the balance with the BCCI now also open to shifting the tournament to the October-November window if the ICC does plan to postpone the World T20.

Earlier, India's limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma compared the fight against COVID-19 with a Test match, saying our lives depend on winning this match. On Saturday, India batsman K.L. Rahul and fit-again allrounder Hardik Pandya extended support to the Prime Minister 's appeal to Indians to light candles, torches or phone flashes.