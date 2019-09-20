Image Source : GETTY IMAGES We bet you can't recognise Virat Kohli in his latest Instagram post

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli shared a throwback picture of himself with fans on social media.

Kohli in a cheeky way took a dig on his own looks from past and wrote: "Me looking at my younger self going. #throwback #16yearsold."

In the before and after collage post it's almost impossible to recognise younger Kohli without the elder one.

The 31-year-old is one of the most followed Indian on social media platform and time to time he shared stuff from his life with fans.

This is not the first time Kohli had the fun of his younger self, but in various events and interviews, he hilariously talked about his looks and his transformation.

Run Machine Kohli is enjoying a golden run with the bat right now and with unbeaten 72 in the second T20I against South Africa, he has now surpassed teammate Rohit Sharma to become the leading run-scorer in T20I cricket. Kohli's power-packed innings guided India to a comfortable 7-wicket win over the Proteas to take the unassailable 1-0 lead in the three-match series with the first match being washed out due to rain.

Recently, DDCA also unveiled a new stand after Virat Kohli at Arun Jaitley Stadium (earlier Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium) for his excellent records in the game of cricket.

Kohli will next lead Team India in the third and final T20I against South Africa on Sunday, 22 September in his IPL home soil - Bengaluru.