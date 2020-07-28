Image Source : BCCI.TV Virat Kohli recalls the moment when MS Dhoni asked him to keep wickets

Virat Kohli opened up on the time he replaced Mahendra Singh Dhoni behind the stumps briefly during a match against Bangladesh in 2015. During the ODI match, Dhoni asked Kohli to keep the stumps as he needed to use the bathroom.

During a conversation with Mayank Agarwal on BCCI.tv, Kohli recalled various memories one of it was his stint as wicketkeeper. Kohli in his witty style told the story and said that he understood that Dhoni has a lot on his plate as he has to focus on every ball and adjust the field at the same time.

"Kabhi Mahi bhai se puchiyo how did this happen (Try and ask Mahi Bhai as to how did this happen). He said 'yaar do teen over just keep wickets (Mate please keep wickets for couple of overs)'. I was keeping wickets and also adjusting the field," Kohli revealed.

"Then I understood he has a lot on his plate when he is on the field because he has to focus on every ball and also adjust the field.

Kohli revealed that pacer Umesh Yadav was bowling at his lethal best and he was scared that the ball might hit his nose. But he didn't wear the helmet as he thought it would be humiliating.

"The one problem was Umesh was bowling and he was bowling gas. I thought naak pe lag jaegy ball (what if I get hit in the face) and I wanted to wear a helmet but then thought bohot beizati ho jaegy (it would be very humiliating)," he added.

In the earlier episode of the chat show, Skipper Virat Kohli claims that drawing a game is not an option for him as he won't compromise for result in any situation. Kohli told Mayank that if a situation arises for the team to chase 300 runs on the last day with 10 wickets in hand, then he will never go for a draw.

"I would not compromise on wanting a result in any situation. Drawing a game for me should be the last, so if you tell me you are chasing 300 on the last day in a Test match. I would tell the guys, let's try and go for it. It's 100-run a session, even if the first one gets you 80 with a loss of two wickets, then in the middle session two guys can take the responsibility of dominating the hour and then if you get 100 in that, then you get 120 in the last one. If you hold seven wickets in hand in the last session and 120 to get, think of an ODI game, you can easily try and do it," said Kohli.

