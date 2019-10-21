The Hundred Draft: Full list of squads as Chris Gayle, Lasith Malinga miss out

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The two superstars in world cricket missed out on The Hundred Draft, while Afghanistan's Rashid Khan was the first player to be picked.

Renowned T20 duo of Lasith Malinga and Chris Gayle was left unpicked in the inaugural draft of The Hundred, the latest flagship competition of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

South Africa's pace sensation Kagiso Rabada also found no takers in the draft.

All the three players had set their base price at a maximum limit of 125,000 pounds (Rs. 1.14 crore).

Mitchell Starc, Steve Smith and David Warner, the Australian trio who also set the same base price, were selected for The Hundred. Welsh Fire took Smith and Starc, while Warner went to Southern Brave.

Rashid Khan was the first pick of the tournament, as he was taken by Trent Rockets. Andre Russell ((Southern Brave), Aaron Finch, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (both Northern Superchargers), Sunil Narine (Oval Invincibles), Imran Tahir, Dane Vilas (both Manchester Originals), Glenn Maxwell (London Spirit), and Liam Livingstone (Birmingham Phoenix) were all selected in the first round.

Nepal's spin bowler Sandeep Lamichhane was selected by Oval Invincibles.

Here's a full list of teams after The Hundred Draft:

Trent Rockets: Joe Root, Rashid Khan, D'Arcy Short, Lewis Gregory, Alex Hales, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Harry Guerney, Steven Mullany, Matthew Carter, Luke Wood, Tom Moores, Dawid Malan, Ben Cox, Luke Fletcher, Luke Wright

Southern Brave: Jofra Archer, Andre Russell, David Warner, Liam Dawson, James Vince, Shadab Khan, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Ross Whiteley, Delray Rawlins, Ollie Pope, George Garton, Alex Davies, Max Willier, Craig Overton

Northern Superchargers: Ben Stokes, Aaron Finch, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chris Lynn, Adil Rashid, Adam Lyth, David Willey, Richard Gleeson, Ben Foakes, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, David Weise, Nathan Rimmington, Brydon Carse, Ed Barnard, John Simpson

Welsh Fire: Jonny Bairstow, Mitchell Starc, Steve Smith, Colin Ingram, Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Ravi Rampaul, Simon Harmer, Qais Ahmed, Liam Plunkett, Ryan Ten Doeschate, David Payne, Ryan Higgins, Danny Briggs, Leus du Plooy

Oval Invincibles: Sam Curran, Sunil Narine, Jason Roy, Sam Billings, Sandeep Lamichhane, Rilee Russouw, Tom Curran, Reece Topley, Fabian Allen, Hardus Viljoen, Alex Blake, Will Jacks, Chris Wood, Nathan Sowter, Laurie Evans

Manchester Originals: Jos Buttler, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Dane Vilas, Phil Salt, Tom Abell, Matt Parkinson, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Christian, Wayne Madsen, Wayne Parnell, Joe Clarke, Merchant de Lange, Ed Pollock, Eddie Byrom

London Spirit: Rory Burns, Glenn Maxwell, Eoin Morgan, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Amir, Roelof van der Merwe, Mark Wood, Joe Denly, Dan Lawrence, Mason Crane, Kyle Abbott, Adam Rossington, Zak Crawley, Jade Dernbach, Luis Reece

Birmingham Phoenix: Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Kane Williamson, Liam Livingstone, Ravi Bopara, Shaheen Afridi, Adam Zampa, Benny Howell, Tom Helm, Pat Brown, Adam Hose, Cameron Delport, Henry Brookes, Riki Wessels, Chris Cooke