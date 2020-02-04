Seven massive records await Virat Kohli in India vs New Zealand ODI series

Image Source : AP IMAGE File image of Virat Kohli

With vice-captain Rohit Sharma out of the impending three-match ODI series against New Zealand starting Thursday, the onus will be entirely on skipper Virat Kohli to score the bulk of runs and tackle India out through the crucial situations. And amid these circumstances. Kohli will have seven huge records in sight - two of which will be a new world record while two others will equalling a world record.

5 is the number of centuries Kohli presently has against New Zealand and hence is one century away from equalling Ricky Ponting's tally of hundreds - the most by a player. Kohli is presently tied to Sachin Tendulkar in the second spot.

214 run more required by Kohli to surpass Tendulkar and become the highest-scoring Indian in New Zealand in ODIs. Kohli presently has 439 runs in eight matches at 54.87 with one century.

208 runs more and Kohli will not just become the sixth batsman and second India to breach the 12000-run mark in ODIs, he will also break Tendulkar's record to become the fastest to the mark. Kohli is presently on 11792 runs in the format from 236 innings. Tendulkar holds the record of amassing 12000 runs in 300 innings.

70 is the number of international centuries Kohli owns so far and needs one more century to stand joint-second alongside Ponting. Tendulkar leads the list with his century of centuries.

41 is the present tally of hundreds for Kohli in international cricket as a skipper. One more century and he will surpass Ponting's tally to take the top spot.

168 runs more and Kohli will become the second-highest scoring Indian skipper in ODIs, surpassing Mohammad Azharuddin (5239) and Sourav Ganguly (5104). Dhoni still stands atop with 6641 runs. Kohli now has 5072 runs in 82 innings and stands eighth in the world.

21 is the number of centuries Kohli has under his belt in ODIs as a skipper. One more and Kohli will equal Ponting's tally of 22 at the top of the table.

The series will begin from February 5 onwards in Hamilton. The second will be played three days later in Auckland and the final tie will be on February 11 in Mount Maunganui. India had defeated New Zealand 4-1 in their last visit to the country.