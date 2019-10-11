Image Source : PTI Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Virat Kohli on breaking his record

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Friday slammed record seventh double hundred to put India in a consolidated position at the end of Day 2 of the second Test against South Africa in Pune.

Kohli scored unbeaten 254 to post his highest individual score in Test cricket. In the process, he also surpassed legendary Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag to score most double centuries as an Indian in Tests.

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to congratulate Run Machine Kohli for his majestic innings that took India to 601/5d in the first innings.

Apart from Kohli, Tendulkar also praised centurion Mayank Agarwal, who scored 108 runs to give India a solid start on opening day.

Tendulkar posted a couple of photos and wrote: "Congrats to @imVkohli on his double hundred and @mayankcricket for his hundred. Well played guys. Keep it up! #INDvsSA."

Congrats to @imVkohli on his double hundred and @mayankcricket for his hundred. Well played guys. Keep it up!#INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/FBJ30l911E — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 11, 2019

Earlier in the match, Kohli also became the second Indian skipper to captain the Indian team in 50 Tests surpassing Sourav Ganguly. Above Kohli on the list is his former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has captained the Indian team in 59 Tests.

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman also heaped praises on Kohli for his effortless double hundred. Laxman said that young cricketers should learn from Kohli to know how to convert centuries into big scores.

"Take a bow @imVkohliOne more 200 and one more example of how to play & build long innings. Great exhibition of determination, concentration, stroke play and more importantly how to execute your gameplan. Hope young cricketers are watching and learning. #INDvsSA," tweeted Laxman.