Rohit Sharma pays tribute to 'match winner' Lasith Malinga as he retires from ODIs

Lasith Malinga enjoyed a sweet farewell from ODI cricket last night, as he took three wickets, including one on his final delivery, as Sri Lanka registered a comprehensive 91-run victory over Bangladesh.

The speedster, who made his name for his his fiery yorkers, has been receiving tributes ever since his announcement to retire from the 50-over format.

Following his final game for Sri Lanka in the ODIs, he also received a special message from his Mumbai Indians captain, Rohit Sharma.

Malinga, who has been a part of the franchise since the inception of the league in 2008, is currently the highest all-time wicket-taker in the league.

Rohit took to Twitter to pay his tribute to the fast bowler.

"If I had to pick one match winner among many others for @mipaltan in the last decade, this man will be on the top for sure. As a captain he give me breather during tense situation and he never failed to deliver, such was his presence within the team. Best wishes LM for the future," the Indian batsman wrote.

Malinga played 226 ODIs for Sri Lanka, taking 338 wickets. He finished as the country's third-highest wicket-taker behind Muttiah Muralitharan (523) and Chaminda Vaas (399).