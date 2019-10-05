Saturday, October 05, 2019
     
Pakistan's Mohammad Hasnain creates history, becomes youngest cricketer to pick hat-trick in T20Is

Hasnain scalped Bhanuka Rajapaksa (32), captain Dasun Shanaka (17) and Shehan Jayasuriya(2) in successive deliveries to register his name in record books.

New Delhi Updated on: October 05, 2019 22:05 IST
Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain become the youngest cricketer to claim a hat-trick in T20I cricket. The 19 years and 183 days old bowler achieved the historic feat during the first T20I against Sri Lanka on Saturday in Lahore.

Hasnain scalped Bhanuka Rajapaksa (32), captain Dasun Shanaka (17) and Shehan Jayasuriya(2) in successive deliveries to dent Sri Lanka's big score hope and register his name in record books.

Hasnain strikes helped Pakistan to restrict Sri Lanka on 165/5, who were looking solid at one stage and eyeing 180 plus total.

The right-arm pacer was just playing his 2nd T20I match as Pakistan included in the series opener of three-match series. Hasnain was a bit expensive in his initial over but later on the last ball of the 16th over he removed Bhanuka Rajapaksa, while the other two wickets came in the first two deliveries of the 19th over. Hasnain ended the innings with the figures of 3/37.

The Pakistan team have already clinched the three-match ODI series by 2-1 with the first match called-off due to rain in Karachi. Hasnain was not a part of the playing XI during the ODI but the T20I call-up boost up his confidence.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to field in the first Twenty20 of the three-match series against inexperienced Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Middle-order batsman Umar Akmal and opener Ahmed Shehzad will be making their comebacks to the format.

Shehzad's previous T20I for Pakistan was against Scotland in 2018, while Akmal returns after last playing against the West Indies in 2016.

