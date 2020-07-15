'From the first ball, Ben Stokes was in my ear': Jermaine Blackwood reveals how he blocked England sledging

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jermaine Blackwood, who played a match-winning innings in the first Test against England, revealed how he blocked the sledging from England players.

Jermaine Blackwood played a crucial role in West Indies' win over England in the first Test in Southampton. The batsman scored 95 in the second innings to steer West Indies to a four-wicket victory against the hosts.

Blackwood has now revealed that he had to endure constant sledging from the English players throughout his innings, which inspired him to play the match-winning knock.

"From the first ball the captain Ben Stokes was in my ear," Blackwood said, as quoted by English news outlet Daily Mail.

"I think they were trying to get me to play a rash shot but it didn't faze me at any point. Once I was at the crease they were the ones under pressure, not me."

Blackwood and English pacer Jofra Archer had a heated battled -- albeit shortlived -- during the final day of the match. Archer came full throttle on Blackwood with fierce short balls and continued to exchange words with the Windies batsman in a scintillating contest on the field.

"They knew they couldn't bowl a loose ball at me. I can't remember what was said but it was nothing bad. That's cricket. You'll always hear a bit of talking and that's how it should be played," said Blackwood.

Blackwood showed laudable grit throughout the innings, even when there are moments where he attempted a few risky hits. Blackwood said that he now wants to give himself more time on the crease.

"When I started playing for West Indies I went after the bowling from ball one and didn't give myself a chance. But now I've told myself to give myself more of a chance by batting as long as possible," said the Windies batsman.

